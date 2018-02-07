A sitting senator who wants to pay the legal bills for Senate staffers that have been sexually harassed by members of the Red Chamber spoke about her initiative in Windsor on Wednesday.

Independent Sen. Marilou McPhedran met with law students to talk about her career focusing on ways to strengthen equality rights — including her work on the Equal Rights Amendment to the Canadian Constitution.

She also touched on the impact of the #MeToo movement and the possible repercussions it could have on the legal system.

McPhedran recently set up an email account earlier this month asking senate staffers to report experiences of sexual harassment. She checks the account twice a day.

"Well some of the trolls have found the email, so some of the emails are quite offensive, but for the most part ... I'm getting more general emails from people who are saying 'I'm not writing about myself, I'm writing to say thank you,'" the senator explained.

She added it's not about naming or shaming people, but rather fixing a broken system.

Here's why Angela Zhu thinks the Senate needs a harassment tip line0:23

Angela Zhu attended the talk. As a member of the Women and the Law student group at the University of Windsor, she said it was inspiring to see the senator continue her push for equality.

"So many young staffers on the hill have started coming forward, but so many others haven't. I have friends who haven't and to know that this tip line exists means there's at least a possibility some of them will be able to come forward," she said. "That is a huge relief to me."