McGregor garage fire wrecks 4 vehicles, causes $250K in damage
A raging garage fire in McGregor consumed four vehicles and damaged a motor home, causing an estimated $250,000 in damage Tuesday afternoon.
Essex Fire and Rescue Services said the fire was accidental
Fire crews from Station 1 and 2 in Essex were called out to the blaze on Charles Street, which also damaged the home near the garage.
No injuries were reported. Essex Fire and Rescue Services said the fire was accidental.