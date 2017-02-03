A Windsor rabbi is raising concerns after a man threw a melon-sized rock through the window of a Jewish restaurant.

Security footage shows someone throwing the rock into Mazal Tov Kosher Cuisine on Ouellette Avenue around 3 a.m., according to Rabbi Sholom Galperin.

Rabbi Sholom Galperin. (Sholom Galperin/Facebook)

"You can see someone walking up, a rock in his hand, hiding it, and just hurling it at the window," he said. "There was no one else there, there were no fights."

Galperin said he can see no reason why the man threw the large rock through the window, but he suspects it was an act of "hate."

The owner was shocked when she arrived at her restaurant and saw the damage," he added. "She's the nicest person that exists. She does favours for everyone and, all of a sudden, she walks in … and finds glass on the floor."

Windsor police Sgt. Steve Betteridge confirmed police are investigating the incident.