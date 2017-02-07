The opioid crisis is a growing 'wave' that's washing across the country and London's mayor wants to be ready.

Matt Brown is one of 11 big cities across Canada that has committed to joining forces to combat the country-wide crisis.

"We see this as a wave that's really affecting all of our cities," he said. "I think it's really important that a medium-sized city like London step up, not only to be supportive of other communities … but also so we can work with our cites to prepare for what's coming here as well."

Overdoses and death

Although opioid's greatest impact is currently taking place on the West Coast — Vancouver saw 142 overdose deaths in December 2016 alone — Brown said London already has a higher intravenous drug use per capita than many other cities.

"We are seeing overdose and death in our community," he said.

The task force will share information and best practices, according to the mayor, who added he's already learned some lessons from affected areas including the fact front-line emergency workers will need support because of burn out.

Brown said he has met with federal officials who are supportive of the task force and its goals.

"Federal officials that we met with spoke of this as being a crisis of national proportions and I think they welcome our voice to the table," he said.

London will be reviewing an independent report on opioids Wednesday and a conference call with other members of the task force is planned soon, said Brown.

"This is something that has caught all of our attention," he said. "It is a national crisis and we need to address it head on."