The former General Motors transmission plant in Windsor's east end will become a massive parking lot with enough room for nearly 6,000 stalls.

More than 18 hectares of land that runs along Kildare Road will be transformed into a vehicle storage facility, according to a site plan submitted by Essex Terminal Rail.

The document shows the company has made an offer to buy the land from the registered owner Orchard Heights Properties.

Parking is divided on several lots capable of storing 5,822 vehicles.