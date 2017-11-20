Emergency crews in Orion Township, Mich., ordered evacuations late Monday night as a raging fire fed by a gas line sent flames shooting into the air.

In a live video posted to Facebook, a member of the police department described the blaze as an "apparent gas line fire," but said firefighters were on scene to contain the flames until a crew could arrive to shut off the gas.

Homes north of Brown Road, south of Judah Road, east of Baldwin Road and west of Joslyn Road were all evacuated around 11:30 p.m.

The fire is near the Great Lakes Crossing outlets, but is not believed to have damaged the mall.

"At this point the gas mains have been contained but we still advise people to stay away from the area of Joslyn and Brown Road," read a statement from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office posted to Facebook. "Be advised it has taken down all of our 911 call capabilities."