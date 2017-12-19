Windsor West MP Brian Masse wants the Windsor Port Authority to transfer control of Ojibway Shores to Environment Canada or to the city of Windsor.

The 13-hectare natural area on the west side of Windsor is considered an ecological gem and is currently being managed by the Windsor Port Authority. Last month, the Detroit River Canadian Cleanup, a local environmental group said they wanted the site protected.

Mark Garneau, the Minister of Transport, which owns the land, provided Masse with a letter saying the Windsor Port Authority has legal and administrative autonomy to determine its own course of action.

The letter closes, stating: "I encourage all stakeholders and interested parties to continue working together toward a consensus that will benefit all involved."

Masse said the Windsor Port Authority could do two things. First, he said if it transferred the land it would be able to save money.

"It's going to cost them money by keeping the property," said Masse. "By their own figures it's costing them some $70,000 to do that."

Second, by giving the property to either the city or Environment Canada, he said the land could make a "wonderful gateway to the Gordie Howe bridge." As well, this could open it up to potential tourism, recreation and possible research in environmental works.

Masse said he has written the board of directors for the Windsor Port Authority asking that it act on this.

Concerned residents are rallying behind Masse. Tom Henderson is the chair of the Detroit River Canadian Cleanup. He said the group he represents doesn't care how it's done, they just want the area protected.

"We're asking Minister Garneau in his capacity as minister to require the Port Authority to keep it green forever," he said.

His group fears that the Port Authority could clear cut and develop the land, which it wanted to do in 2013. It dropped the plan after strong opposition to the development.

"Since then they have been super guardians of the property," Henderson said.

The Port Authority has chased out intruders and repaired any damage done, but it has a mandate if it wants to, to develop the shore, he said.

Windsor Port Authority declined to speak directly on Masse's proposal. David Cree, the president and CEO of Windsor Port Authority told CBC it's working on a solution for Ojibway Shores and will discuss it at its next board meeting in January.