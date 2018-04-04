Lana Talbot never expected helping at a best friend's wedding would lead her to witness a pivotal moment in American history.

Talbot was 18 years old when she took a trip from Windsor to Washington D.C. While there, she heard a historic march was being organized and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was set to speak.

"We got there, we watched the people marching, we sat by the side of the pool and I got goosebumps all over," said Talbot as she recalled the moment King gave his famous "I have dream" speech.

Lana Talbot got goosebumps during the "I have a dream" speech. (Stacey Janzer/CBC News)

Talbot said the moment was indescribable adding, "how could you explain something that you feel when there's no words to explain it. It's something you have to experience."

She said she's grateful to have witnessed the historic moment in American history and added the march in Washington still hit close to home for her even though she's Canadian.

Freedom really doesn't exist until all people are free. - Lana Talbot

On the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Talbot remembered the moment she saw the historic icon and reflected on the successes and milestones that have occurred in black history because of him.

"Rosa [Parks] sat, so that Martin could march, so that Barack Obama could fly," said Talbot.

Millennials also took the day to remember King and his contributions.

Kayla Smith is a law student at the University of Windsor and said King made a profound impact on her life as an activist.

"Martin Luther King has influenced me as an advocate by his courageous views and his willingness to publicly speak out on issues that are controversial," she explained.

Kayla Smith is a law student at the University of Windsor. (Melissa Nakhavoly/CBC)

Smith, who works with the Black Law Students Association and a committee called Making it Awkward where members address anti-black racism in the justice system, said King's messages are still relevant today.

"I think that today .. when gun violence is at an exceptional high ... we should be reflecting on the principles of peace that Martin Luther King represented."