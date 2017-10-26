Ward 8 Coun. Bill Marra wouldn't answer whether he's going to run for mayor next year, when asked at Thursday night's Ward 8 meeting at St. Theresa Church on Norman Road.

Marra isn't even sure he will run for a seventh term on council.

"As time goes on in this business the decision becomes more challenging because you have to weigh it against not only family priorities but also not run for the sake of running," said Marra, adding he also must weigh the decision against his busy career in health care.

Marra is currently the longest serving councillor, something he never expected to be. He ran against Eddie Francis for mayor in the 2010 election but was unsuccessful.

He said he will definitely announce his decision on whether to run for council no later than the May 1 deadline.

Ward 10 concerns

About 100 people turned out for the ward meeting last night, the last of ten meetings held this fall.

Marra said he heard a lot of concerns about what he calls "quality-of-life issues."

"Traffic issues along Tecumseh Road. Some people want to see the street light restored at Jos St. Louis and Tecumseh where it was removed," said Marra, adding there were also concerns with the conditions of the sidewalks, streets and sewers.

Theresa Tremblay lives in the 2400 Block of Buckingham Drive. She wants street lights installed in that area.

"It's very dark," said Tremblay, adding that it has resulted in near collisions at the corner of Rose Avenue.

"And twice I have had cars driven right across my property," said Tremblay. "It's very upsetting. I had a tree knocked down. I had signs knocked down."

Heather LeBlanc lives in the 3200 Block of Clemenceau Boulevard. She is concerned about the open ditches by her house.

"Lot's of people in this block have had flooding multiple times," said LeBlanc.

Marra said it's important for city council to concentrate on these grass roots issues during an election year because it's what residents find most important.