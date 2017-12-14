Office space on University Avenue West that has sat empty for several years is now occupied.

Marda property management officially opened its new offices there today.

The company chose the site at 1000 University Ave. W. because they believe the neighbourhood is on the rebound.

CEO fears tax hike could hurt economy

They hope the province won't delay the construction of a new urgent care centre across the street at the site of the former Grace hospital for very long.

"We're looking forward to some potential development in the area and that includes not only the Grace site, but all along University Avenue corridor," said president and CEO Marla Coffin.

Marda has been in the building for about two weeks. It either manages or owns and operates 1,600 rental units in the city.

Coffin also hopes the city can hold the line on property taxes.

She said a 2.6 per cent hike which is possible next year could have an adverse effect on the economy.