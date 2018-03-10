Wondering what to do this March break?

Here's a look at the different activities being offered across Windsor-Essex aimed at keeping kids busy and parents happy.

Getting wild at the library

The Windsor Public Library's March break programs kick off on March 10 and run until March 17. The free events include Up, Up and Away, a lesson about air and pressure that includes hot air balloons and even a hovercraft. On March 14, the library's central branch will be transformed into a jungle during a visit from Zoo 2 You, featuring chinchillas, ferrets and a kangaroo.

Brought to us by our Friends of Fontainebleau, we have a spectacularrrr Mad Scientist visiting the Fontainebleau library this Saturday at 12! Learn all about air and pressure with awesome hot air balloons, vortex generators and even a hovercraft! — @windsorpublib

Staying active in Essex

The Town of Essex has a long list of activities for kids who love to stay active

The Sports Mania-themed day camp runs from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day during March break. Participants can register for the whole week ($145) or by the day ($32).

A free recreational swim will be offered at the Essex Recreation Complex on March 15 from 2:30 to 4:00 p.m.

Open gym times are offered at the Essex Community Centre from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. on March 13 and 15, and from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on March 14. The cost is $3.50 per person or $10.50 for a family of five.

A free family skate at the Essex Centre Sports Complex will be held on March 14 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.

The John R. Park Homestead's Maple March break is happening on March 13 and 16 starting at 1:30 p.m. The evening Maple Moon program takes place at 7:00 p.m. on March 13, pre-registration required.

March Break is just around the corner. The Clubhouse Day Camp is a great way for kids to stay active, meet new friends, and have fun. NEW - Early drop-off and Late pick-up are now included in camp hours, 7:00am until 6:00pm.

Call 519-776-8992 or visit https://t.co/w9IeKWAhUS. pic.twitter.com/BxYVS9tJdw — @EssexON

Hit the ice in Tecumseh

The Town of Tecusmeh is offering free skates at the Tecumseh Arena on almost every day during March break:

March 10 – 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

March 12 – 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

March 13 – 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

March 14 – 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

March 15 – 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

March 16 – 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Free skates for March Break at Tecumseh Arena! https://t.co/NlOJKrKGmO — @TownofTecumseh

Ride the bus for a buck

A single loonie and a student ID will be to cover the cost of travelling across Windsor during the week.

Transit Windsor is again offering elementary, high school and post-secondary students a price break during March break, which runs from March 11 to 17.

Transit Windsor is offering all elementary, secondary, and post-secondary students a March Break price break again this year. Students can ride for just one dollar from March 11 to March 17. #YQG Learn more: https://t.co/enHwwysU1n pic.twitter.com/7BENiYzXwn — @CityWindsorON

Even more March break fun

