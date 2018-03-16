Windsor police say one man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle near the city's downtown.

It happened around 9:50 p.m. Friday, on Ouellette Ave. near Hanna St.

Authorities tell CBC Windsor two adult male pedestrians were hit, and the second man only suffered minor injuries.

Police say the vehicle involved remained at the scene, and no word on possible charges.

The Windsor police accident reconstruction team is expected to keep the area cordoned off well into the overnight hours as of this publication.