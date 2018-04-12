Skip to Main Content
Suspect charged with manslaughter after Windsor man dies of assault injuries

Suspect charged with manslaughter after Windsor man dies of assault injuries

Assault charges against a 43-year-old Windsor man have been upgraded to manslaughter for a deadly attack that killed another man.

A woman was also assaulted in the attack, but was not injured

CBC News ·

Police said a 51-year-old was severely beaten and died on March 24 at a home on Daytona Avenue.

The victim was with a woman when he arrived at the address near where Huron Church and Malden roads meet.

That woman was also assaulted, but not injured, according to police.

The man was taken to hospital where he later died of his injuries.

