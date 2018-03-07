Mandarin Restaurant, known for its Chinese-Canadian buffet, will open in Devonshire mall this summer.

The company will open a new 15,000-square-foot restaurant at the south side of the shopping centre facing Howard Avenue.

"This is a very exciting time for Devonshire Mall and we are thrilled with the addition of Mandarin to our already strong array of eating destinations," said Chris Savard, general manager of Devonshire Mall.

The restaurant opening is part of Cushman & Wakefield Asset Management Inc.'s $70-million redevelopment and renovation project in Devonshire Mall.

The restaurant will be Mandarin's 28th location. The franchise is expected to move into the mall in June.