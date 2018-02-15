A Chatham man's attempt to pass himself off as a woman to avoid getting in trouble for breaking his curfew fell apart Thursday morning when police had him remove a scarf.

Officers received reports of a suspicious person on Wellington Street E. around 2:30 a.m. and found someone wearing dark clothes, with a hood pulled up and a scarf covering the face.

"The man attempted to portray himself as a woman by providing the officers a female name and speaking in a high pitched voice," stated police in a media release.

Officers asked the person to remove the scarf and immediately recognized a man bound by curfew, ordered to be at home from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The 28-year-old male was arrested and charged with obstructing police and failing to comply with the legal curfew order.