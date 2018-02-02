The man who was pulled from the icy waters of the Detroit River on Wednesday has died.

The U.S. Coast Guard assisted Canadian emergency crews in a search after officials were alerted that two people had been spotted in the water around 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

"When our officers arrived they observed a male floating facedown in the river, and they arrived there within minutes," explained Const. Andy Drouillard.

A Windsor Fire and Rescue team pulled the man from the water and with the help of EMS performed life saving measures, before the man was transported to hospital.

Officials said the 53-year-old man succumbed to his injuries while in hospital on Thursday before police had a chance to question him about how he ended up in the river.

Emergency crews scoured the water for a second person who a witness said was also in the river Wednesday afternoon, but later called off the search.

"We're still exploring this possibility of a second person, what the witness described as possibly a female," said Drouillard, who added there are no reports of a missing woman so police are speaking with family members of the deceased man to try to determine what led to him going in the water and whether they believe he was alone.

Stay away from frigid water

Wednesday's deadly incident is the second time in a week a person was pulled from the icy Detroit River, a fact Drouillard described as "very concerning" for emergency officials.

"Obviously at these temperatures it's very dangerous to be in that water and even with us arriving in minutes, it's life or death," he explained. "If anybody spots anybody in the water call 911 right away."