Man who arranged to meet prostitute robbed by three men with axe, knife instead

A man who set up a meeting with a prostitute over the internet Sunday morning arrived at the designated rendezvous location only to be robbed by the woman and two masked men.

The 55-year-old arrived at a home on Parent Avenue around 9:30 a.m. where he was met by a man wielding a knife, another with an axe and a third without a mask who appeared to be unarmed, according to police.

The man was then beaten up and robbed before one of the men stole several items, including his identification, from his car, Sgt. Steve Betteridge explained in a media release.

After the robbery, the man immediately headed to the police and reported what happened.

Woman charged with robbery

The Major Crimes Branch identified the 22-year-old woman involved on around 12:45 p.m. that same day and arrested her at the home where the robbery happened. The Windsor woman has been charged with robbery.

Officers searched the home and found some of the stolen items, along with the weapons believed to have been used in the robbery.

Police are still searching for the following three suspects:

Male white, 5'7", slender build with a bandana around his face - armed with an axe

Male white, 5'7", slender build wearing a black mask - armed with a knife

Male white, 6', slender build, clean shaven with short dark hair

Betteridge said the police service is warning people about the potential dangers of meeting with a stranger online.