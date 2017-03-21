Police are warning the public about a suspicious man trying to lure children from elementary schools in Leamington.

The latest incident occurred March 20 near Mill Street Public School around 3 p.m. when a man offered a student a ride, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

Officers believe the same man approached a child near Queen Elizabeth School on Feb. 28.

Witnesses say the man was driving a white four-door car. He is described as a white male in his 20s or 30s.

Anyone with information about the incidents are urged to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 519-326-2544, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).