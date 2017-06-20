Chatham-Kent Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery who carried a weapon up his sleeve.

The man entered Rosco's Mini Mart on North Street in Dresden around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

He approached the counter and demanded lottery tickets and cigarettes before showing the clerk he had a weapon up his sleeve, according to police.

The suspect was wearing black gloves and a black motorcycle helmet with a black visor. He left on a white-and-blue dirt bike.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact police.