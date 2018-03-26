Skip to Main Content
Man's life threatened after severe beating on Windsor's west side

Notifications

New

Man's life threatened after severe beating on Windsor's west side

A 51-year-old man was allegedly beaten after an argument turned violent on Windsor's west side. He was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Meanwhile, police have arrested a suspect.

Police say it was an argument that turned violent

CBC News ·
(Chris Ensing/CBC)

A 51-year-old man was allegedly severely beaten after an argument turned violent on Windsor's west side.

Police said the victim had just arrived with a woman in his vehicle when a 43-year-old man left a home on the 1900 block of Daytona Avenue and an argument broke out.

While police said the woman was also assaulted, she was apparently not injured; however, the man was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, who was arrested without incident, has been charged with aggravated assault and assault.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us