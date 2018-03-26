New
Man's life threatened after severe beating on Windsor's west side
A 51-year-old man was allegedly beaten after an argument turned violent on Windsor's west side. He was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Meanwhile, police have arrested a suspect.
Police say it was an argument that turned violent
A 51-year-old man was allegedly severely beaten after an argument turned violent on Windsor's west side.
Police said the victim had just arrived with a woman in his vehicle when a 43-year-old man left a home on the 1900 block of Daytona Avenue and an argument broke out.
While police said the woman was also assaulted, she was apparently not injured; however, the man was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The suspect, who was arrested without incident, has been charged with aggravated assault and assault.