A 53-year-old man is in critical condition after falling into the Detroit River near the Ambassador Bridge Wednesday, but emergency crews have suspended a search for a second person who reportedly fell through the ice.

The U.S. Coast Guard assisted Canadian emergency crews in the search after officials were alerted that two people had been spotted in the water around 1:15 p.m.

Emergency response on Detroit River0:57

"We received a request for assistance from JRCC Trenton regarding two individuals who were walking on the ice just north of the Ambassador Bridge who appear to have fallen through," said Lt. Ben Chamberlain, Command Centre Chief for U.S. Coast Guard Sector Detroit.

Lots of activity near Assumption Park. Plenty of EMS and fire crews here. @CBCWindsor pic.twitter.com/Pi4pJCCR3Y — @MelNakhavoly

"It appears they did recover one person unresponsive and the other person is still being searched for at this time," he added.

Const,. Andy Drouillard confirmed one person was pulled from the water by Windsor fire crews and transported to hospital.

Helicopter is circling the area near the Ambassador bridge @CBCWindsor pic.twitter.com/mAbUpu8eDf — @MelNakhavoly

"Officers were responding to a call of two people in the Detroit River ... one body was recovered in the area of California and Riverside, just down the river and we believe there is still one person still outstanding," he added.

Emergency crews searched the water with the help of a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter and ice rescue team for several hours Wednesday afternoon.