Windsor police were dispatched to the railway tracks at Jefferson Boulevard and South Service Road last night, where they found a man dead on the scene.

A man is dead after a train collision yesterday evening.

Just before 6 p.m. last night, Windsor police were dispatched to the railway tracks at Jefferson Boulevard and South Service Road, where they found a man dead on the scene.

Police say initial reports indicate the man was wearing headphones while jogging and may not have heard the train.

Jefferson at South Service Rd closed til further notice. Police on scene. Please avoid area. #YQGTraffic ^08421 — @WindsorPolice

Police reopened the intersection around 11 p.m. last night.

The investigation is still underway, according to the police.