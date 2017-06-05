A 43-year-old man was left clinging to a channel marker near the mouth of Lake St. Clair after his 4.5 m boat collided with a much larger commercial vessel Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. about two kilometres east of Grosse Pointe Farms, according to Lt. Ben Chamberlain, who added the cause of the incident is still under investigation.

The man was the lone person aboard the pleasure craft and was found uninjured.

"Unfortunately we can't say the same for the vessel," said Chamberlain. "After being struck it did sink and it's actually being salvaged today."

Man wasn't wearing a life jacket

Crew members aboard the Esta Desgagnes, a Canadian-flagged vessel that calls Quebec its home port, hailed the Coast Guard to report the collision, launching the rescue effort by the St. Clair Shores station.

The man was not wearing a life jacket at the time of the crash and was lucky to find the marker to hold onto until rescuers arrived, according to Chamberlain.

"If he hadn't, I don't want to think about what he would have had to endure," he said. "When people go out they never think this kind of thing is going to happen to them ... but it's these types of circumstances where a life jacket does make all the difference."