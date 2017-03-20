The aggressive Transit Windsor passenger who accosted a bus driver and put another man in the hospital faces several charges, including assault with a weapon.

Windsor police say the 50-year-old man caused a disturbance on the bus around 8:40 p.m., while riding along Seminole Street near Drouillard Road. He then became aggressive with the driver when asked to leave.

A 20-year-old fellow passenger intervened. At some point, the 50-year-old man pulled a knife and pushed the younger passenger out of the bus, causing him to suffer a head injury.

The man has been charged with assault with a weapon, dangerous weapon, and uttering threats.