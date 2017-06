A Lambton County man has been charged with assaulting a peace officer and uttering threats to cause bodily harm at the Grand Bend bylaw office.

Provincial Police arrived at the office to investigate a disturbance Thursday morning.

The man went to the bylaw office to dispute a $35 parking ticket. A dispute followed where the male became irate, threatened and assaulted an officer, according to the OPP.

The 60-year-old will appear in court in Sarnia at the end of July.