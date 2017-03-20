A London man faces several charges in connection to threats made against a mosque Sunday.

The 24-year-old man is charged with uttering death threats, disturbing religious worship and failing to leave the premises.

Though the man allegedly threatened to shoot people within the mosque, police say the threats were not racially motivated.

Calls to police about the incident came in around 1:30 p.m. Mosque members were directed to lock the doors while they waited for officers to arrive. No one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).