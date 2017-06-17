A 34-year-old man is facing firearm-related charges following a standoff in downtown Windsor.

Windsor police responded to a multiplex residence in the 900 block of Windsor Avenue about 5 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

A witness told police they had seen a man on the front porch firing a handgun into the air.

Police surrounded the residence and learned the suspect male was inside one of the units. Police found spent casings on the ground and additional units were called to the scene.

Police made contact with the suspect about 9 p.m. The suspect surrendered and is in custody facing firearm-related charges.

There were no injuries and there is no further public safety concern, said police.

The Major Crimes Branch continues to investigate.