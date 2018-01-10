Amherstburg police are asking the public to help identify a man involved in a road rage incident at a Walmart.

Police said witnesses believed the man held a knife, but "it wasn't used in the incident."

Police said it happened on Dec. 26.

They have released a photo of the man who was involved, and are asking the public to help identify him.

Police are asking for the public's help to identify the man in the photo who was involved in a road rage incident at Walmart on Dec 26. pic.twitter.com/1IOS6quPW6 — @AburgPolice

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 519-736-3622, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.