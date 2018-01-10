Amherstburg police are asking the public to help identify a man involved in a road rage incident at a Walmart.

Police said witnesses believed the man held a knife, but "it wasn't used in the incident."

Police said it happened on Dec. 26.

They have released a photo of the man who was involved, and are asking the public to help identify him.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 519-736-3622, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.