Canada Day, Santa Claus parades will march through downtown Windsor this year
It's been more than a decade since both parades were held in the city's core
A pair of holiday parades will march downtown once again.
Both the 2018 Canada Day and Santa Claus parades are coming back to the city's core after more than a decade away, according to The Windsor Parade Corporation.
"The Windsor Parade Corporation is excited to be returning to Downtown Windsor which was the original parade route for the events," said Maggie Durocher, Chairperson for The Windsor Parade Corporation.
This will be the 50th anniversary for the Santa Claus parade, first started by the Windsor Jaycees.
"Instilling national and civic pride and recognizing and celebrating the rich diversity of our city, the Parades will engage and attract thousands of visitors to the city centre," said Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association Chair Larry Horwitz.
The parades will take place on July 1 (Canada Day Parade) and December 1 (Santa Claus Parade).
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.