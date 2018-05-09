Canada Day, Santa Claus parades will march through downtown Windsor this year

A pair of holiday parades will march downtown once again.

Both the 2018 Canada Day and Santa Claus parades are coming back to the city's core after more than a decade away, according to The Windsor Parade Corporation.

"The Windsor Parade Corporation is excited to be returning to Downtown Windsor which was the original parade route for the events," said Maggie Durocher, Chairperson for The Windsor Parade Corporation.

This will be the 50th anniversary for the Santa Claus parade, first started by the Windsor Jaycees.

"Instilling national and civic pride and recognizing and celebrating the rich diversity of our city, the Parades will engage and attract thousands of visitors to the city centre," said Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association Chair Larry Horwitz.

The parades will take place on July 1 (Canada Day Parade) and December 1 (Santa Claus Parade).