"Major challenges" are ahead for nearly 300 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles transportation workers as the company tries to wind down operations in Windsor, according to the union representing them.

FCA announced its intention in a news release Friday to contract out the jobs of 288 hourly employees and seven salaried employees.

Unifor Local 444 president Dino Chiodo said the news left many workers feeling anxious and nervous but stressed it's "far from a done deal."

"I think that if you don't have a transportation division you don't build a vehicle," he said. "They seem to be very serious about trying to take this on, but at the same time we're not willing to just sit back and let it happen."

The union will be working with its legal department and its national leadership and plans to meet with employees soon.

Concerns about assembly plant work

The company has tried to outsource the work to an organization that pays $15 to $17 per hour before, according to Chiodo, but a single trucking company has never been able to take on the whole contract.

Unifor Local 444 president Dino Chiodo. (Jonathan Pinto/CBC)

The union leader also said there could be safety concerns if another trucking line starts working at the FCA docks and a major expense — including the possibility of a shut down for the entire Windsor Assembly Plant.

As for FCA's offer of retirement packages to eligible transport employees and opportunities to work in the plant, Chiodo said that comes with difficulties too.

"They're truck drivers. That's all they've done," he said. "This becomes very nerve-racking and unsettling."