Ten days from now, a woman from Harrow will catch a flight to a much warmer destination and, although she's looking forward to it, this is no pleasure trip for Maj. Catherine Wollocombe. The 37-year veteran of the Canadian Army Reserves will take on a six-month command position with the United Nations Mission to South Sudan.

"What I am responsible for is to take care of all of the Canadian soldiers that are there in terms of the equipment, the training, their leave that they are entitled to as well as their pay and just ensuring the welfare of the Canadian soldiers there," she said.

South Sudan gained independence about six years ago, and has been rife with civil war since 2013. Last February, the UN and South Sudan's government officially declared a famine in areas of the country, with a million people said to be at risk.

UN member countries began sending troops to South Sudan in 2011, and Maj. Wollocombe said more than 30 Canadian soldiers are there currently.

"It is my opportunity to give back in a time where I am available." - Maj. Catherine Wollocombe

"You are the eyes and ears of their government structure," said Maj. Wollocombe. "This role is quite different than the other tours that I have been in."

For the past several months, Maj. Wollocombe has been training with the UN and other international countries that are contributing to the mission.

Maj. Catherine Wollocombe told CBC's Windsor Morning about her training for South Sudan. (Michael Hargreaves/CBC)

"The training entails first aid training, cultural awareness training, human rights training, rules of engagement in terms of the United Nation's perspective," she said. "And then we do a small exercise that encompasses all of the training lectures and allows you to experience situations naturally in a closed environment"

Maj. Wollocombe will be situated in a UN camp with some security around it. But soldiers have their own personal protection equipment and she will be armed.

"It was very easy for me given my military family." - Maj. Catherine Wollocombe

"It is my opportunity to give back in a time where I am available ... I like to give back and I like to serve in an Armed Forces capacity," she said.

Here at home, Maj. Wollocombe is the Officer Commanding of the Windsor Support Company of 31 Service Battalion.

"I had put my name in for several deployments only to be turned down because of the importance of my position here locally."

Her military career took her to Afghanistan three times, and for Maj. Wollocombe, it seems the service is in her blood.

Maj. Catherine Wollocombe stands next to a tank, on one of her tours to Kabul, Afghanistan in May 2011. Her interpreter, Nazar Ghaljay, took the photo. (Maj. Catherine Wollocombe)

Runs in the family

"It was very easy for me, given my military family," said Maj. Wollocombe about her service. "Why I'm here in Windsor was a result of my father's occupation."

"My husband thinks it's a fantastic opportunity..." - Maj. Catherine Wollocombe

Her father was the district commander in the late 70s to the early 80s with the Windsor militia district

All five of Maj. Wollocombe's siblings also have military experience. Her youngest son is a weapons technician with 31 Service Battalion

"My children are adults now so I don't have any worries back at home and that allows me really to focus on this tour wholeheartedly," she said.

And Maj. Wollocombe's husband has also served, and is a recently retired OPP Det. Sgt.

"My husband thinks it's a fantastic opportunity because it will be the first time that I will be in a command position. My other tours have been more in a support role."