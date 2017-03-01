The family of Madison Arseneault, a 15-year-old girl who was impaled by a sawed-off golf club, has launched a $20-million lawsuit against the City of Windsor and the Greater Essex Country District School Board.

Arseneault was running at Ford Test Track Park during gym class in May 2016 when she fell and the golf club became embedded in her skull. In January she told CBC she expects she'll be confined to a wheelchair for the rest of her life.

"Madison suffered multiple trauma, including a severe brain injury resulting in partial paralysis, impaired vision, chronic pain, facial numbness and cognitive impairment," said Jennifer Bezaire, a partner at Greg Monforton and Partners in Windsor.

"Her life is forever changed and she requires round the clock assistance," she added.

This sawed-off golf club was staked in the ground at the Ford Test Track. (Provided )

The statement of claim filed Wednesday alleges the city, its on-site employee and the school board were all negligent. The lawyers intend to argue that Madison's injury could have been avoided if "proper care had been taken."

The costs for her care are "astronomical," according to Bezaire.

"We really looked at what it would cost to put Madison back in the position she would be in had this fall not occurred," she explained.

Her condition has improved slightly in recent months, but Bezaire said her client is still far from back to normal.

"She's not yet in the classroom with the other kids. She's in essence in a resource room where she's receiving some significant assistance to get through the few hours that she can actually attend in school," she said.

The city and school board will review the lawsuit and respond with a statement of defence.

Both the school board and city declined to comment on the case.

Bezaire said it's difficult to estimate how long the legal process might take, but most lawsuits span two to seven years.