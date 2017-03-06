A Windsor convenience store has been robbed at knifepoint three times in four weeks.

A woman in black clothing entered the Mac's store near the corner of Mill and Peter streets around 3:30 a.m. Sunday and brandished a knife before demanding money, according to Windsor police.

The person made off with a small amount of cash and the major crimes unit is continuing to investigate.

The woman is described as white and small in stature. She was wearing glasses, a black sweater with a scarf over her face and white socks without shoes.

The store was first robbed on Feb. 12 and again on Feb. 21.

Police descriptions of the suspect have varied with each robbery, but the person is believed to be white with a slim build.