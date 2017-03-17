LaSalle native Luke Willson will suit up for the Seattle Seahawks for at least one more season.

"I'm pretty fired up," said Willson in a Twitter video message to his fans.

Big news to share with my @nflcanada fans...👊 pic.twitter.com/OYhbXi9MXV — @LWillson_82

Willson recorded the message in a vehicle on Highway 401 in Ontario and said he was bound for Seattle soon to "make everything official."

The tight-end had been an unrestricted free agent. Multiple reports say he inked a one-year deal worth $3 million.

Willson graduated from Villanova High School in 2009 and played in two consecutive Super Bowls, winning the first in 2014, but losing the second in 2015.