Hey, I know that guy! Billboard featuring LaSalle's Luke Willson hits Windsor

If you've been out on Ojibway Parkway, you may have seen a familiar face.

Detroit Lions' billboard aimed to sell season tickets in Willson's home town

CBC News ·
Detroit Lions' tight-end Luke Willson appears on a billboard in Windsor. The LaSalle native signed with the team in March of 2018. (Arms Bumanlag/CBC)

The Detroit Lions are making a big push to sell season tickets, and they're using LaSalle's Luke Willson to make their pitch in Windsor. 

Willson's image is splashed across the new Windsor-Essex billboard.

He signed a one-year deal with the NFL team in March, after playing with the Seattle Seahawks for five years and winning a Super Bowl with them in 2013.

Willson played in 16 games (seven starts) in 2017 and finished with 15 receptions for 153 yards and a career-high four touchdowns. His career totals include 102 receptions for 1,283 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Hear Willson on CBC's Windsor Morning, after he signed with the team:

He's fulfilling a childhood dream. Luke Willson, the newest member of the Detroit Lions and the pride of LaSalle, will join me to talk about his new job, about his social media following and what it was like to grow up in a household full of Green Bay Packers' fans. 7:54
