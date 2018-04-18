Hey, I know that guy! Billboard featuring LaSalle's Luke Willson hits Windsor

If you've been out on Ojibway Parkway, you may have seen a familiar face.

The Detroit Lions are making a big push to sell season tickets, and they're using LaSalle's Luke Willson to make their pitch in Windsor.

Willson's image is splashed across the new Windsor-Essex billboard.

He signed a one-year deal with the NFL team in March, after playing with the Seattle Seahawks for five years and winning a Super Bowl with them in 2013.

Willson played in 16 games (seven starts) in 2017 and finished with 15 receptions for 153 yards and a career-high four touchdowns. His career totals include 102 receptions for 1,283 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Hear Willson on CBC's Windsor Morning, after he signed with the team: