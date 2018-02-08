Two big instant lotto winners in Windsor have cashed in on separate prizes.

Fadi Aziz won $100,000 with an instant bingo lottery ticket bought at Rose Convenience on Wyandotte Street.

​Alexander Peji won $1,000 a week for life with a ticket bought for him by his grandmother for his birthday.

Alexander Peji of Windsor won $1,000 a week for life in instant lottery. (OLG)

"I thanked my grandmother for the greatest birthday present ever," he said in an OLG press release. "She was shocked and surprised. My parents couldn't believe it!"

Peji's winning ticket was purchased at Midway Convenience on Wyandotte Street.