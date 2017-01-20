An Ontario veteran who confronted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about his missing benefits has finally heard from Veterans Affairs, and said the answer left him in tears.

Joseph Angelini, 33, served two tours in Afghanistan and was injured in a roadside bomb attack.

Last Friday at a town hall in London, Ont. he asked the prime minister why it had taken him months to get a pension cheque.

Angelini served two tours in Afghanistan (Jospeh Angelini)

He also raised concerns about waiting to hear if he'd get benefits for his parents who retired to care for him — both physically and financially.

Angelini got an answer earlier this week and said he hasn't been able to sleep since.

In a phone call, his case manager told him his application for a family caregiver allowance had been denied.

"I don't understand," he said. "It was devastating."

I've already fought my war, I shouldn't have to fight Veterans Affairs now - Joseph Angelini

Veterans Affairs tells CBC News they cannot comment on specific cases, but to qualify for the Family Caregiver Relief Benefit, an applicant's need for care must be connected to their disability and expected to last at least 12 months or more.

Angelini said he doesn't fault Trudeau —the prime minister promised to look into his pension file and Angelini said his file was expedited after the town hall — instead, his frustration is with Veterans Affairs.

"I've already fought my war, I shouldn't have to fight Veterans Affairs now... I should have to worry about getting better, and it seems the majority of work I do is running around for Veterans Affairs to just be told no."

Angelini said he isn't asking for more than he's entitled to, he just wants his parents to be given a hand with helping him and to be recognized for everything they do for him.

The veteran says he will take his case to the second level of appeal in hopes he'll finally receive assistance.