London police are investigating after an east-end school was spray painted with Islamophobic and Homophobic slurs.

About 200 students arrived at B Davison Secondary School Wednesday morning to find the hateful messages on the front doors.

Sometime overnight Tuesday, vandals spray painted the school located on Trafalgar Road, according to police.

Const. Sandasha Bough from London police says officers are investigating the incident as a hate crime.

"Right now it's been reassigned to detectives, who typically deal with hate-crime related incidents," she said.

The Thames Valley District School Board issued a statement saying nothing more than officials are removing the graffiti.

Saleha Khan with the National Council of Canadian Muslims says there are many students of Arab Heritage at that school, including Syrian Refugees.

She says she is heartbroken at the hateful words, not only against Arabs, but against members of the LGBT community.

"I'm also hoping that, if anything, these kinds of incidents and these kinds of acts are actually going to bring the communities together," Khan said.