London, Ont. is revamping its discount transit-pass system to provide subsidies for all low-income earners.

The proposed plan will scrap the traditional senior discount pass and replace it with a program that applies to anyone who may have difficulty paying for fares, according to city council's decision this week.

Mayor Matt Brown argued to support the changes, which are expected to be introduced in 2018.

"Before today, there was no subsidy for individuals with low income through a city council program," he said. "It's only going to be a pilot project, but it is a really important step forward after more than a decade of delay."

Brown said he will be looking for financial support from the federal and provincial governments for the program that is anticipated to cost $2 million annually.