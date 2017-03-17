A shipment of illegal drugs discovered at the Blue Water Bridge in January has been identified as anabolic steroids, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Sixty vials filled with yellow liquid were shipped from London, Ont. in a package, which was supposed to contain brake pads, heading to Miami.
"Our CBP Officers tirelessly work to intercept and seize illegal contraband," said port director Andrew Douglas in a news release.
An initial field test of the substance inside the vials was inconclusive, but on March 13 a CBP lab identified the liquid as being an illegal performance enhancing substance.