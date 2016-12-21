London police have charged a 27-year-old man with second-degree murder in connection to the stabbing of a Guelph man Sunday.

Chad Robinson, 26, was stabbed while attending a Christmas party at a banquet hall in the city's east end when police were called just after midnight on Dec. 18. He was transported to hospital, but later died of his injuries.

At the time, four men were charged with assault causing bodily harm in connection with injuries suffered by another man in an incident related to the murder.

One of the four men is now charged with second-degree murder in connection to Robinson's death. Police have recovered the knife they say was used in the stabbing.

An investigation into the homicide is ongoing.