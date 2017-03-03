Eight people were charged with a combined total of 24 offences after a mass raid of several marijuana dispensaries in London, Ont. on Thursday, according to an update from police.

Five dispensaries were searched during the raid that started around noon. Police say they seized nearly $170,000 in drugs and another $3,200 in cash.

The eight people charged range in age from 23 to 55 years old. Charges included possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Anyone with information to the ongoing investigation is asked to call police.

The investigations began weeks ago, and searches at the sites are ongoing.

Marijuana dispenseries raided: