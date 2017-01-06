A London, Ont. man is facing multiple child pornography charges after a joint investigation between London police and officers from the Queensland Police Service in Australia.

Investigators from the Australian police contacted the London authorities about images of a four-year-old girl from London that were posted online through an image sharing website based in Russia.

London's internet child exploitation unit investigated along with their Australian counterparts and searched a home on Thursday, seizing a cell phone and computer equipment.

A 40-year-old London man has been charged with three counts of possessing child pornography, two counts of making child pornography, two counts of making child pornography available, two counts of voyeurism and two counts of making voyeuristic recordings available.

The man's identity has no been released to protect the identity of the young girl who is the victim in the case.

London police said the girl was not physically injured and has been assisted by victim services and family members.