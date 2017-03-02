Police in London, Ont. have raided five marijuana dispensaries in response to community complaints.
Raids began at noon, according to police.
"The search warrants were in relation to possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking," read a statement from the London Police Service.
-
Windsor police chief promises zero-tolerance on marijuana dispensaries
-
The investigations began weeks ago, and searches at the sites are ongoing.
Marijuana dispenseries raided:
- 96 Wharncliffe Road South
- 119 Dundas Street
- 490 Wonderland Road South
- 737 Hamilton Road
- 1472 Dundas Street