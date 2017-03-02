Police in London, Ont. have raided five marijuana dispensaries in response to community complaints.

Raids began at noon, according to police.

"The search warrants were in relation to possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking," read a statement from the London Police Service.

The investigations began weeks ago, and searches at the sites are ongoing.

Marijuana dispenseries raided:

  • 96 Wharncliffe Road South
  • 119 Dundas Street
  • 490 Wonderland Road South
  • 737 Hamilton Road
  • 1472 Dundas Street