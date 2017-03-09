London police seized weapons, including a sawed-off shotgun and a crossbow, along with cocaine and marijuana after a raid on a Bridle Path home Wednesday.

Members of the guns and drug unit executed the search warrant. A 26-year-old man and a 25-year-old man, both from London, face a battery of weapons and drug charges.

Police also seized a replica machine pistol, a pellet gun, .86 grams of crack cocaine, 11 grams of marijuana, 10 rounds of .22 calibre ammunition and six spent .22 calibre casings.