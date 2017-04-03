London police took more than $390,000 worth of drugs and cash after executing a search warrant at a home on King Street Saturday.

Officers also seized edible marijuana products, including gummies, brownies, lollipops, caramels, and THC drink crystals. Other drugs taken in the search included small amounts of cocaine, oxycodone, and LSD.

More than 32 kilograms of marijuana bud, worth $322,288, was found in the search, along with $4,000 of cash in Canadian currency.

The owner of the property had alerted London Police to the illegal items, prompting the search.

"We were contacted by a citizen who was in the apartment at the time, and came across this plethora of drugs and brought our attention to it," said Constable Katrina Aarts of London Police.

Police said they have a suspect in this case and the investigation is ongoing.