A 24-year-old man has been arrested by London police for allegedly threatening to shoot people inside a mosque.

Police responded to the London Muslim Mosque on Oxford Street around 1:40 p.m. Sunday. Police directed mosque members to lock the doors while officers were en route and arrived shortly after.

No firearm was located. There were no injuries.

The 24-year-old suspect is in custody for uttering threats.

Police continue to investigate.