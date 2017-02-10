The Ontario government has committed $2 million to support Aboriginal midwives in six communities across the province.

Minister of Health and Long-Term Care Eric Hoskins, announced the initiative Thursday during a visit to a family health clinic at the Fort William First Nation.

"Aboriginal Midwives play an important role in the health and well-being of Indigenous women, their children and their families," he said, adding the government wants to provide safe and "culturally appropriate" healthcare to Indigenous communities.

Wishes were honoured

As a member of the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory in Eastern Ontario, Allison Lynn said she used traditional food and teas during her two pregnancies.

She was nervous about having her children in the mainstream health care system, but that fear eased when she met an Aboriginal midwife, she explained.

"I felt that my wishes would be honoured," Lynn said. "I felt like my voice was going to be taken seriously and that we would have the birth experience that we wanted to have."

Connected to culture

The Southwest Ontario Aboriginal Health Access Centre in London is one of the facilities that will benefit from the funding.

Miranda Campbell, a nurse practitioner there, said the centre is committed to improving the experience Aboriginal women receive during their pregnancy and delivery.

"It could include drumming and singing during the birthing process," she said. "It could include the traditional medicine that they can prepare to help during the labour process."

Lynn said she would have gone to hospital if there'd been an emergency during either of her pregnancies. But, she added, honouring her cultural roots makes her feel more connected to her children and her community.