Police in London, Ont. have arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly threatening to shoot people inside a mosque, but the mosque doesn't believe the incident was motivated by hate.

Officers were called to the London Muslim Mosque on Oxford Street around 1:40 p.m. Sunday, police said in a release.

Mosque members were directed to lock the doors while officers were en route. When they arrived shortly afterward, no firearm was located and the man was arrested.

No one was injured in the incident and the man now faces charges of uttering threats.

In a Facebook post Sunday evening, the mosque stressed that it does not consider the alleged threat to be hate-motivated and believes there is no "ongoing threat."

The statement describes a "young man" entering the mosque during "a prayer service, looking for food and assistance."

After being provided with food, it says, he "persisted in his asks," and a verbal confrontation ensued culminating in the alleged threats.

"Volunteers at the mosque have been trained to call London Police in any circumstance where there is any suggestion of a security threat, and this protocol was followed," said the statement.

"The mosque is currently open and operating under normal schedule," it said.

Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact London police at 519-661-5670 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).