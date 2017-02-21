A 41-year-old man faces a long list of charges after pointing a gun in London, Ont. on Friday.

Police were told a man pointed a gun in the area of St. Julien Street and Hamilton Road, before quickly fleeing in a vehicle.

The man was later found near Queen Street and English Street, taken into custody and a firearm recovered, according to a media release from the London Police Service.

The man faces 11 charges including three counts of threats to cause death, possession of a dangerous weapon and one count of carrying a concealed weapon.